AP PA & National Headlines: Allegheny goes back on lockdown

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Officials in western Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County are halting all on-site consumption of alcohol in bars and restaurants due to what they call an “alarming” spike in COVID-19 cases. Officials said the recent spike has been largely among young people and involved out-of-state travel, often including night life during travel, and going to local bars and restaurants. As a result, bars and restaurants in the county, which includes the city of Pittsburgh, won’t be allowed to serve alcohol, although take-out will be allowed as OK’d by the state. In addition, masks will be enforced and outdoor seating is being encouraged.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed in a fireworks accident in northeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend. The Lackawanna County coroner said 31-year-old Corey Buckley died in an explosion shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Scranton. Coroner Tim Rowland said he was killed instantly when the commercial-grade firework he was attempting to deploy exploded. Scranton police are investigating. The death occurred a day after officials cited fireworks as a growing problem after state law in 2017 made more fireworks legal.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an officer was taken for treatment after he was punched in the face during an arrest of a man reported trying to break into a south Philadelphia home. Police said a 17-year-old returning to his home at about 11 p.m. Saturday reported a man pacing and screaming nearby, and after he ran inside the man started banging on the front door and cracked the glass. Police said the 32-year-old man threatened and attacked a responding officer, punching him in the face, and the officer used a stun device twice. Other officers arrived and helped subdue the defendant, who police said “was actively resisting arrest.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to stiffen the home confinement and probation sentences he imposed on a former librarian and a bookseller who pleaded guilty in the theft of rare books from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh in a years-long scheme. Common Pleas Judge Alexander Bicket sentenced John Schulman to four years of home confinement and Gregory Priore to three years of home confinement. Both were ordered to spend a dozen years on probation. Prosecutors called for “total confinement,” citing the seriousness of the offense. Schulman’s attorney vowed a response “in due course.” Priore’s attorney said the prosecutor’s memo was under review.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man has been charged with criminal homicide and other counts in a triple shooting that killed a year-old boy in Pittsburgh more than seven years ago. The now-22-year-old Wilkinsburg man, who was a teenager at the time of the May 2013 shooting, was arrested Saturday on homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault and weapon charges. Police say 25 to 30 people were at a picnic in the East Hills neighborhood when three people got out of a vehicle across the street and opened fire. Fifteen-month-old Marcus White Jr. was killed and two of his aunts were wounded.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chesapeake Energy, a shale drilling pioneer which was once one of the largest natural gas producers in the U.S., has filed for bankruptcy protection. The oil and gas company was a leader in the shale boom. But that boom was fueled largely by debt, and many of those bills are coming due in the next few years. More than 200 oil producers filed for bankruptcy protection in the past five years.

ROME — Another tragic milestone was passed Sunday in the coronavirus pandemic: 500,000 deaths worldwide. The reported tally comes from Johns Hopkins University researchers. About 1 in 4 of those deaths – more than 125,000 – have been reported in the U.S. The country with the next highest death toll is Brazil, with more than 57,000, or about 1 in 9.

The true death toll from the virus, which first emerged in China late last year, is widely believed to be significantly higher. Experts say that especially early on, many victims died of COVID-19 without being tested for it. To date, more than 10 million confirmed cases have been reported globally. About a quarter of them have been reported in the U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard “the one statement” on the video. The video appears to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community. It shows dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents. Trump tweeted: “Thank you to the great people of The Villages.” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott told CNN that “there’s no question ” that Trump should not have retweeted the video and “should just take it down.” Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.

UNDATED (CBS) – The numbers are out there and they’re not looking good. A grim milestone was reached this weekend when it was announced that the coronavirus pandemic has hit ten million cases worldwide, with nearly half a million deaths. One fourth of both counts come from the U.S. The CDC thinks that for every one case, there’s probably ten more that aren’t yet reported. They say social distancing is still our best bet in fighting the disease, and they’re encouraging young people with no symptoms to proactively get tested.

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS) – Well, it looks Florida can stake their claim to something – a morbid streak of breaking coronavirus records. The state reported ninety-five hundred new cases as of Saturday. To try and get the numbers under control, the state ordered an immediate shutdown of drinking in bars. This was followed by Miami announcing the closing of all beaches and parks for this July 4th weekend. Meanwhile, the governor has still not made face masks mandatory.

PASADENIA, Ca. (CBS) – Miley Cyrus, Shakira, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Usher and many more took part in Global Citizen’s ‘Global Goal: Unite for our Future’ event over the weekend. The two-hour special was meant to help combat the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and marginalized communities. Miley Cyrus covered the Beatles’ “Help” in an empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

The event really did ‘help.’ It raised $6.9 billion in pledges from governments, corporations and philanthropists around the world.

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama heaped praise on Beyoncé — then bestowed an award on her. It happened last night at the BET Awards. The former first lady said the singer has a commitment to African Americans — and that is something that is evident “in everything she does.” In her acceptance remarks, Beyoncé urged viewers to vote “like our life depends on it” in the upcoming election, adding, “because it does.”

