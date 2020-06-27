Valley COVID-19 numbers up slightly, nine new cases locally

Associated PressHARRISBURG – There are a few more positive COVID-19 test results among Valley residents, but locally, and statewide, the numbers are considered low.

According to the latest numbers from the state health department, Northumberland County has the biggest increase, six new cases. Now a total of 294 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Snyder County has two new cases bringing their total to 63. Union County does not have a new case, their total is 90, and Montour has one new case, their total is now 70.

There are no new deaths in The Valley in the state’s latest numbers. Our region has had nine people die because of ailments associated with coronavirus.

Statewide, 24 new deaths are reported, for a total of 6,603. The state has 621 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 84,991. The recovery rate is 78% according to the state department of health. 646,788 people have tested negative.

Today the state urged people to maintain the safety practices which have kept Pennsylvania from joining states with sharp increases lately. Dr. Rachel Levine said while the number of cases in PA has increased occasionally, there are a considerably larger number of tests being administered.