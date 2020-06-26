State Police Update: Danville man dies in Route 45 crash Friday

MONTANDON — A man from Danville died in a crash in Northumberland County Friday. State police tell us 62-year-old Donald Stephens was pronounced dead by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.

The noon-hour crash happened in West Chillisquaque Township near Hobbes Road. Troopers say Stephens was driving west, and was hit head-on by a vehicle driven by Robert Delbo of Lewisburg. They say Delbo swerved into the oncoming lane where a vehicle was slowing to make a turn.

Delbo was taken to Geisinger where a spokeswoman Friday evening said he was treated and released. There were several children in the vehicle which was slowing to make a turn–no one else was injured in the accident. Seatbelt information was incomplete from troopers.