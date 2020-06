POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Hundreds of cars packed the Point Drive-in Thursday for the Shikellamy Class of 2020 graduation. The graduation was projected on the screens via video and debuted at the same time on YouTube.

There were several notable speaks; the classes two valedictoria Mia Peifer and Rosella Delgado. Also, other student leaders, school board president Wendy Wiest, superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle and state house member Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury).