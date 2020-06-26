Valley US Congressmen vote ‘no’ on Democrat’s police bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The US House has approved a far-reaching policing overhaul from Democrats. But Congress is divided and chances for it becoming law are dim. A Senate Republican effort collapsed this week. President Donald Trump’s administration says he will veto the Democratic bill.

US Congressman Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer, Pa.) and US Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) voted ‘no’ on the bill. Congressman Keller issued a statement:

Congressman Fred Keller voted against the Justice in Policing Act, a partisan messaging bill crafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her allies without Republican input that would result in local police departments being run from Washington, D.C., make police officers personally liable for doing their jobs by the book, and undermine law enforcement’s ability to keep communities safe.

“During the listening sessions I held with law enforcement and community leaders throughout Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District over the past several weeks, it became clear from all sides—even law enforcement—that some form of legislation is needed to help bring about a mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they serve and root out bad actors within our police forces. However, the Justice in Policing Act is the wrong approach.

“The Justice in Policing Act, crafted by Speaker Pelosi and her allies in secret without any Republican input, makes it more difficult for police officers to do their jobs safely, forces unworkable national standards on local police departments, and opens police up to personal liability for doing their jobs by the book.

“While Republicans put up significant and meaningful law enforcement improvement measures in the JUSTICE Act, which I co-sponsored, Democrats refused to even debate it or offer amendments to it. By proceeding in a partisan manner with legislation that will continue the divide in this country over police practices, Congressional Democrats are once again behaving in a shamefully political manner on a serious topic of national importance. The American people deserve better.”