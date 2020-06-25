Seinsgrove pool to open for short season; major fundraising underway

Selingrove Community Pool kicks off fundraising for major repairs

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area Community Pool announced they are moving forward with temporary repair work in order to reopen to the public later this month or in early July. The pool board released a statement saying they discovered a substantial leak in May that needs repair work estimated at $200,000.

In order to open for this season, the board voted to move forward with immediate, but temporary repairs. They have also kicked off an intensive fundraising effort for the work needed later on.

Donation information and updates are posted at selinsgrovepool.org and on their Facebook page. The pool says they will follow CDC guidelines and safety precautions set forth during COVID-19.

We also previously reported that the Lewisburg Community Pool announced that they would not reopen this season due to financial concerns.