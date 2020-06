CATAWISSA – The search will continue today for a Mount Carmel man who went missing while kayaking on the Susquehanna River Wednesday. Rescuers were searching the Catawissa area Wednesday, a helicopter was used, and several rescue boats were on the river looking for the 27-year-old unidentified man.

Reports indicate he may have fallen from his boat. Rescuers, divers, boats with sonar, and other first responders from several counties converged on the scene. The search began around 2pm Wednesday.