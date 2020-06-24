Shamokin Dam police charge three with heroin possession

Heroin drug bust in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – Three people have been charged with possession of heroin following a drug bust in Shamokin Dam last Thursday. Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen tells us 45-year-old Cassandra Fleming of Shamokin Dam was stopped by police around 3 p.m. Thursday and it was discovered she was wanted by Selinsgrove police. While taking Fleming into custody, police found 19 packets of suspected heroin.

After an investigation, police served a search warrant on a hotel room in Shamokin Dam, where about 300 packets of heroin were found. Drug paraphernalia and weighing scales were also seized.

39-year-old Lewis Crocket III of Sunbury and 35-year-old Tonya Renner of Sunbury were charged with possession of heroin and other counts. Renner was sent to Northumberland County Prison on a bench warrant. Crockett was sent to Snyder County Prison with bail set at $75,000. Police say Crocket and Renner were distributing heroin from the hotel room.

Fleming is in Snyder County Prison on Selinsgrove borough’s arrest warrant. Shamokin Dam police continue to investigate and other arrests are anticipated.