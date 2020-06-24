Trucker from Virginia dies in Snyder County tractor-trailer wreck

A fatal crash in Snyder County Tuesday morning

BEAVER SPRINGS – It was a Virginia man killed in Tuesday’s fatal accident in the Beaver Springs area of Snyder County. State police tell us 31-year-old Jerel Harris of Madison Heights, Va. died in the 6:30am crash.

Troopers say the accident happened on Route 235 just south of Beaver Springs when Harris’ truck was driving north, descending a hill, and lost control. The truck overturned, hit a guardrail and came to rest on its side. The Snyder County coroner says Harris died at the scene of that crash.

Volunteer First Responders from the Beaver Springs, Beavertown, and Middleburg assisted troopers at the scene. Harris was not wearing a seatbelt according to troopers.