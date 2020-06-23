Fourth Street Delays: Resurfacing project gets underway in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A resurfacing project begins this week on North Fourth Street in Sunbury. The milling and resurfacing work will be done from Market Street to Shikellamy Avenue.

Steve Welker, Street Superintendent for the Department of Public Works in Sunbury tells us there will be no parking allowed on North Fourth Street starting Thursday and continuing Friday. Parking will also be restricted the following week from June 29 through July 2.

He says the project should be completed by July 10. Welker says this will be a busy construction zone that should be avoided if possible.