State police ‘confident’ justice will happen in Corey Edkin disappearance

1986 disappearance of Corey Edkin has ‘significant’ advances

MILTON – In 1986, two-year-old Corey Edkin of New Columbia disappeared, but he didn’t walk away from his home, and he wasn’t kidnapped by an unknown individual… and now state police say ‘with confidence’ whomever is responsible will be brought to justice.

In an update, authorities still investigating the 1986 disappearance of the boy say they are beginning to make ‘significant’ advances. They say they have benefited from cooperation from individuals with information pertaining to the disappearance, and advances in forensic technology. No other new information on the case is known at this time, but the case has never been closed.

Edkin was last seen at his home at 159 Second Street in New Columbia October 12, 1986. The boy’s mother, Debbie Mowery of New Berlin, reportedly placed Edkin on her bed and drove to a convenience store early October 13, 1986. Several other children and Mowery’s roommate were left behind. The boy was never found after an extensive search following a report of the child missing.

Investigators say the neither believe in the likelihood of Edkin walking away from the home, nor being abducted by a third-part.