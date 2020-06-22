Tom Petty Family to Trump: Back down…AP Headlines, Features

AP PA Headlines 6/22/20

PITTSBURGH (AP) — August Wilson is going Hollywood, after a fashion. The famed playwright from Pittsburgh will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles. Wilson was among the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2021 honorees announced last week. With ceremonies on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, even some 2020 honorees are still awaiting their Hollywood moment. August Wilson wrote mostly about the 20th-century African-American experience from growing up in Pittsburgh’s historically black Hill District

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, ALLEGHENY COUNTY (AP) — Authorities say a woman and two men trying to get a car started in western Pennsylvania were struck by another car, sending four people to hospitals in critical condition. Allegheny County police say the crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in Scott Township. Investigators said a subcompact car was heading south on Noblestown Road when it struck the 37-year-old woman, her 70-year-old father and his 61-year-old friend as the two men were working on the battery of the woman’s car. Authorities said the three and the 47-year-old female driver of the subcompact car were transported to hospitals in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a woman held without bail pending trial on charges of having set fire to two police vehicles during civil disorder in Philadelphia that followed g protests last month. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marilyn Heffley on Friday sided with prosecutors who argued that 33-year-old Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal was a danger to the community and a potential flight risk. After peaceful afternoon protests May 30 were followed by widespread property destruction, burglary and arson, a police sedan and a sport utility vehicle parked near City Hall were torched. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that defense attorney Paul Heznecker vowed an appeal, saying nothing in his client’s background warranted detention.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the nationwide wave of protests, U.S. Catholic leaders are among those speaking out against racism. For Black Catholics, there’s appreciation for those statements but also a demand for not just words but action. There are rising calls for huge new investment in schools serving Black communities. Black Catholics also want the church to commit to teaching their complex history in schools, including its past involvement with slavery and segregation. And some say the church must bring to the anti-racism struggle the same zeal with which it opposes abortion.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With some states taking a fresh look at strengthening measures to hold police officers accountable, lawmakers in Pennsylvania are being urged to join states that make police department records of discipline accessible to the public. The NAACP and ACLU support making those records public. Thus far, no such legislation is part of a reform package put forward by Democratic lawmakers, and a bill advancing in the House of Representatives would require some department-to-department disclosure of discipline records during the hiring process for a police officer. But, it would leave those records out of the public’s reach in Pennsylvania, and the state’s largest police unions are against making those records public.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

UNDATED (AP) – The American Museum of Natural History in New York is the latest organization to remove a statue considered to be racially insensitive. The museum says it will remove a statue of Theodore Roosevelt from its entrance. The bronze statue at the museum entrance depicts Roosevelt on horseback with an Native American man and an African man standing next to his horse. For years, people have objected to the statue because they say it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination. It is unclear when the Roosevelt statue will come down — or what will happen to it when it does. A great-grandson of the ex-president says he agrees with the decision to move the statue.

UNDATED (AP) – Tom Petty’s family has sent a cease-and-desist letter after “I Won’t Back Down” was played at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. Petty’s widow and daughters say Petty “would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate.” They say while people are free to vote as they like, they would hate for Petty’s fans to think they “were complicit in this usage.” A representative for the Trump campaign could not be reached for comment.

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Archbishop Salvadore Cordileone criticized the pulling down of the Junipero Serra statue in Golden Gate Park. “What is happening to our society? A renewed national movement to heal memories and correct the injustices of racism and police brutality in our country has been hijacked by some into a movement of violence, looting and vandalism,” he said in a statement Saturday night.

Serra was an 18th century Roman Catholic priest who founded nine of California’s 21 Spanish missions and is credited with bringing Roman Catholicism to the Western United States. Serra forced Native Americans to stay at those missions after they were converted or face brutal punishment. His statues have been defaced in California for several years by people who said he destroyed tribes and their culture.

TULSA, Okla. — President Donald Trump is seeking to tie the destruction of monuments and statues around the country to Democratic leaders, including his likely rival in the presidential election, Joe Biden. Speaking to supporters in Tulsa, Trump says “the choice in 2020 is very simple. Do you want to bow before the left-wing mob or do you want to stand up tall and proud as Americans?” Statues have been destroyed in numerous cities amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the May 25 police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, the African-American man who died in police custody.

The statues targeted included a bust of Ulysses Grant, who was the U.S. president after he was the general who finally beat the Confederates and ended the Civil War. Also torn down in a San Francisco park was a statue of Francis Scott Key, who wrote the “Star Spangled Banner.” Key owned slaves. Trump says: “Biden remains silent in his basement in the face of this brutal assault on our nation and the values of our nation. Joe Biden has surrendered to his party and to the left-wing mob.”

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting the U.S. should slow down its coronavirus testing effort because robust testing turns up more cases of infection. At a campaign rally in Oklahoma on Saturday, Trump told supporters the U.S. has tested 25 million people. The “bad part,” Trump says, is that leads to logging more cases of people who test positive for COVID-19. According to an Associated Press analysis, the number of newly confirmed cases per day has risen from about 21,400 two weeks ago to 23,200. Rising case numbers can partially be explained by the wider availability of testing. His likely Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden said Trump was putting politics ahead of the safety and health of Americans.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Looks like a lot of people who told President Trump’s re-election campaign they wanted to go to his rally Saturday night — had no intention of going. For more than a week before the event, tech-savvy groups like teenagers, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music flocked to the internet to reserve tickets. It’s unlikely they were responsible for the low turnout. But it appears the online demand for tickets stoked expectations for an overflow crowd that Trump had been boasting about. One Republican campaign strategist tweeted his 16-year-old daughter and her friends in Utah signed up for hundreds of tickets. In response, many said they or their kids did the same. Meanwhile, in a statement, the Trump campaign blames the “fake news media” for “warning people away from the rally” over COVID-19 and protests against racial injustice around the country.

NEW YORK (AP) — The publishers of John Bolton’s book say they are “working assiduously” to rid the internet of pirated copies of “The Room Where It Happened.” The book, which officially comes out tomorrow, has already survived a security review and a legal challenge from President Trump’s Justice Department. Now, the book has been popping up online as a .PDF document — as a free, pirated copy. The book has been No. 1 for days on the Amazon.com bestseller list.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR is investigating after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at the race in Talladega, Alabama. Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s top Cup Series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties. NASCAR says it is “outraged” and said there is no place for racism in NASCAR. Wallace says he was saddened but undeterred. The series races at Talladega on Monday after a one-day rain delay.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved