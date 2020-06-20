Few new COVID-19 cases locally, 504 new in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — There are 504 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and three new cases report in The Valley.

The State department of Health reported Saturday that the statewide total of coronavirus positive tests reached 81,266. Statewide, there were 20 new deaths reported for a total of 6,419.

Locally, three new Valley cases were listed. Northumberland County has two more residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. The county total is 254, there have been four previously announced deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19. In Union County, one new case is reported for a county total of 85. Two deaths were previously reported in Union County. Snyder County remained the same Saturday, 61 positive tests with one death, and Montour County stayed at 68.

Statewide, 77% of the people who have ever had COVID-19 have recovered, and 556,461 of the people who were tested–tested negative.