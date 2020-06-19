Today is Juneteenth Holiday: National Freedom Day, local events

Juneteenth events in Milton and Selinsgrove

MILTON – In on-going efforts to bring awareness and change to issues of systemic racism and oppression, several protests have been organized throughout the Valley over the past several weeks. Today, marks the Juneteenth holiday, declared by Governor Tom Wolf last year as National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania. Frank Manzano, co-founder of the group “If Not Us, Then Who?” was a guest on WKOK’s Sunrise program. He says they have some events planned for today and tomorrow:

Today (Friday) in Milton, a Juneteenth vigil will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the open field across from the Moose.

Tomorrow (Saturday) in Selinsgrove, there will be a peaceful protest from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Sharon Lutheran Church on Market Street.

Juneteenth marks June 19th of 1865 when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, with news of the end of the Civil War. Governor Tom Wolf announced yesterday that it would be recognized as a special holiday closure for state employees under the governor’s jurisdiction. You can find more information on the local events by going to the “If not us, then who?” or the Central PA Protest Facebook pages.