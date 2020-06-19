Selinsgrove superintendent says diversity education is community’s job

Selinsgrove School District to form community committee on diversity

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove Area School District superintendent, Dr. Chad Cohrs, addressed the recent “George Floyd Challenge” video posted online by students. He was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program and says the school does not condone what happened and tries to teach students to be accepting of others and inclusive, “One of the things that we’re doing is taking a look at where we can continue to improve instruction and try to help battle those types of prejudices and biases that exist.”

But, Cohrs says the response doesn’t fall solely on the District either. He says it’s a community responsibility, “We’ve reached out to the United Way to ask them to assist us in forming a committee to take a look, getting various stakeholders together from the community, to come up with some ways to address issues and concerns and to improve.

Dr. Cohrs admits they’ve had incidents in the past where students have been treated differently because of their race. He says while they can’t prevent it from happening entirely, they can do their part to further educate and hopefully make things better, “Although everybody looks to us to cure all the ills of the world, whether it be drugs and alcohol, or mental illness, or racism or anything else.”

“You know, we’re supposed to fix it. But, again, we can’t do any of this, we can’t even educate, alone. It takes parents, it takes community members, it takes the churches and businesses and community organizations to make it truly happen,” he said.

