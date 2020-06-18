Millions in grants available for school health and safety measures

Wolf says $157.5 million available for School Health and Safety Grants to Address COVID-19

HARRISBURG – More than $157-million in grants is now available from the states’ School Safety and Security Committee to address COVID-19 health and safety issues. Governor Tom Wolf announced school districts are immediately eligible to apply for grant money for the 2020-2021 school year.

Eligible uses for the funding include the purchase of cleaning and sanitizing products, training of staff on sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases, equipment purchases, providing mental health services, purchasing educational technology for distance learning and more.

School districts must apply for the funding no later than June 30 to be eligible to receive the funding by July 15. Intermediate Units must apply no later than July 9 to be eligible to receive awards no later than August 1.

The grant opportunities can be found on the PCCD’s School Safety and Security webpage at pccd.pa.gov.