Associated Press Headlines: Carlisle Car Show & Columbus Updates…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state court will hear the Pennsylvania Health Department’s request to shut down an auto show that began Wednesday because of coronavirus concerns. Commonwealth Court set a Thursday hearing in Harrisburg regarding the Spring Carlisle event that runs through Saturday. The lawsuit calls the show dangerous and says it needs to be stopped. Carlisle Events’ lawyers say the legal filing is invalid and they will fight to keep the show open. The organizer has put in place COVID-19 prevention measures and doesn’t expect its typical crowd this year.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The base of a second monument honoring Christopher Columbus is being hidden from view while its future is debated after the explorer became a focus of protesters in Philadelphia. The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation said Columbus is “a focus of controversy and pain for many.” The nonprofit said until a decision is made “the base of the monument will be covered in an effort to protect public safety, reduce continued pain and to act as a platform for meaningful engagement.” Earlier, a wooden box was built around a south Philadelphia statue of Columbus following clashes between protesters and residents.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Health Department is asking a state court to shut down an auto show set to begin Wednesday that typically draws about 100,000 people due to coronavirus concerns. The agency filed a request for an injunction against Carlisle Events to stop the Spring Carlisle event that runs through Saturday from being held. The lawsuit calls the show dangerous and says it needs to be stopped. A spokesman for Carlisle Events says the legal filing is under review and is declining to comment about it. But he says the organizer has put in place COVID-19 prevention measures and doesn’t expect its typical crowd this year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s two major political parties have nominated candidates of color for state auditor general, a historic step that means that voters will for the first time elect a racial minority to lead a statewide executive branch office. Nina Ahmad, who came to the United States from Bangladesh as a student 40 years ago, has apparently won a six-way Democratic Party primary as counting wraps up. Tim DeFoor, the Republican Party’s uncontested nominee, is African American. Political analysts and campaign consultants couldn’t think of anyone of color who has been elected to serve in one of the five statewide elected executive branch offices: governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, attorney general and auditor general.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is stepping in to handle a lawsuit over the governor’s pandemic shutdown orders. The justices announced Wednesday they will decide a case that was filed in a lower court by Senate Republicans, seeking to end Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s disaster proclamation. The order said justices will decide the case based on filings that have been made in both courts and that they will “address the merits of the petitioner’s application in due course.” Republican majorities in both chambers, along with a few Democrats, voted to end the emergency disaster declaration that has led to closure of “non-life-sustaining” businesses, bans on large gatherings and orders that people stay at home.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Penn. (AP) — A Pennsylvania township commissioner has resigned following transphobic comments about state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. KDKA-TV reports that Commissioner Paul Abel said he was tired of “listening to a guy dressed up like a woman” on a Zoom meeting last week. Levine is the first transgender person appointed to a Pennsylvania cabinet position. Scott Township announced Abel’s resignation on Facebook. The Board of Commissioners apologized in a letter to the community.

DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Joe Biden has come out with a stinging critique of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus. Biden is calling on Trump to “wake up” to the havoc caused by the pandemic and do more to prevent further harm. Biden spoke at a recreation center Wednesday in the Philadelphia suburbs. He said Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” during the pandemic. But the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said that “unlike any other wartime leader, he takes no responsibility, he exercises no leadership. Now he has just flat surrendered the fight.” Biden has steadily stepped up his attacks on Trump’s leadership in recent weeks.

DETROIT (AP) — A dramatic shift has taken place in the nation’s opinions on policing and race, as a new poll finds that more Americans today than five years ago believe police brutality is a very serious problem that too often goes undisciplined and unequally targets black Americans. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about half of American adults now say police violence against the public is a “very” or “extremely” serious problem. Only about 3 in 10 said the same in July 2015. Those who say it is not a serious problem has declined from a third in 2015 to about 2 in 10 today.

LONG BEACH AIRPORT – As airlines implement stricter mask policies, airports are making it easier on customers who forget that at home. At Long Beach Airport in California, a vending machine has an assortment of “pandemic paraphernalia.” This includes gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer. Vending machines used to be for “tasting the rainbow” or “chewing it over with Twix.”

Now they’re all about “avoiding the virus.” (“Canceling Corona?” “Plague Protection?”) An official at Long Beach Airport says the vending machine is there to make passengers feel safer. Of course you’ll want to use that hand sanitizer fresh out of the machine. Since you have to touch the same buttons everyone else touched to get it.

HOLLYWOOD – The CBS soap ‘the Bold and the Beautiful’ has resumed shooting new episodes with one very big change; since they don’t want actors getting ‘too close’ to each other, they’ll now be using female ’blow-up dolls’ during love scenes. The show shoots in LA where the film industry has temporarily banned actors from making out on set. In some cases, an actor’s ‘significant others’ can be subbed in during love scenes.

