State Senate approves amendment to limit future disasters

HARRISBURG- The state Senate has approved a Constitutional Amendment to limit the length of future disaster declarations. Future emergency disaster declarations could not be extended beyond 30 days without legislative approval under the proposed amendment, according to Senator John Gordner (R-27, Berwick), who supported the measure.

Under the current law, he says an emergency declaration from the governor can last up to 90 days and can be renewed indefinitely. Senate Bill 1166 would limit the length of an emergency declaration to 30 days unless approved for a longer duration by the General Assembly.

The bill also would start the process of amending the Pennsylvania Constitution to prohibit the denial of equal rights based on race or ethnicity. The change would bring the state Constitution into line with the equal protections afforded by the U.S. Constitution.

In a release, Senator Gordner said, “The need for the legislation has been highlighted by Governor Wolf’s refusal to work with the General Assembly during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The governor has used the disaster declaration for nearly 100 days to suspend state statutes, spend taxpayer dollars without legislative approval, and keep millions of Pennsylvanians from earning a living through his business shutdown orders.”

Because Senate Bill 1166 would require an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution, the bill must be passed the Senate and the House of Representatives in two consecutive legislative sessions and be approved by voters via referendum.