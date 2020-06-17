AP PA and National Features: ACLU vs. State troopers, Turzai out…

AP PA Headlines 6/17/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State data shows Pennsylvania has recorded a third straight day of under 400 new positive coronavirus tests, the longest such stretch since new cases began regularly exceeding that level in late March. Still, the number of people dying from it daily remains in the dozens. Officials on Tuesday reported 33 additional deaths and 362 new positive cases. That brings Pennsylvania’s totals to nearly 80,000 cases and 6,276 deaths since early March. Of those, 75% have recovered. The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says a lower court should have privately reviewed a state police policy that guides troopers’ monitoring of social media before deciding it was OK to block public disclosure of the policy. Tuesday’s ruling came after Commonwealth Court rejected a request from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU wanted state police disclose details of its policy for monitoring social media to investigate crimes and do employee background checks. The justices said the lower court should have privately examined the redacted portions of the social media monitoring policy before blocking public access. The case now goes back to Commonwealth Court.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter prohibited from covering the city’s Black Lives Matter protests because of a tweet sued the paper on Tuesday. Alexis Johnson, who is black, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Pennsylvania alleging the Post-Gazette was engaging in racial discrimination and retaliation.

Johnson was not allowed to pursue planned stories related to the protests after sending a tweet that mocked the different treatment of property damage done by black and white people. The suit says the move illegally discourages black employees from speaking out against racial discrimination. An email seeking comment on the lawsuit was sent to Johnson’s editors.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court says officials can’t require drug tests as part of a child-abuse investigation. The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the state’s Child Protective Services Law does not “expressly or implicitly authorize collecting samples of bodily fluids, without consent, for testing.” It was a win for David Russo, a lawyer who was the subject of confidential complaints. Russo was elected Greene County district attorney in November. He calls the decision a win for the public against government intrusion.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A day after leaving his post as speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, Mike Turzai has become general counsel for the Pittsburgh-based natural gas division of Essential Utilities Inc. The company made the announcement Tuesday. Turzai, a suburban Pittsburgh Republican, was an ally of Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry while in office.

The Associated Press reported in January that Turzai had received an offer from the company before Turzai announced that he wasn’t running for re-election. In 2017, Turzai announced a run for governor, but dropped out. Turzai was speaker for five and-a-half years, and served as majority leader for four years before that.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Officials in northwestern Pennsylvania say an Erie police officer seen kicking a seated protester during civil unrest in Erie last month will be suspended without pay for three days and will be on desk duty after that until he completes sensitivity training. The Erie Times-News reports that Mayor Joe Schember, who did not identify the officer, said Monday similar training will be required for the entire police department. Attorney Timothy McNair, who represents the protester, said his client was glad that some action was taken against the officer but believed the suspension should have been longer.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19. Businesses fear they could be the target of litigation even if they adhere to safety precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials. But workers’ rights groups say the forms force employees to sign away their rights should they get sick.

The liability waivers, similar to those President Donald Trump’s campaign is requiring for people to attend a Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, would protect businesses in states that don’t have liability limits or immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits. So far, at least six states — Utah, North Carolina, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alabama — have such limits through legislation or executive orders, and others are considering them. Business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are lobbying for national liability protections.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell says he is “OK” with renaming military bases such as Ft. Bragg that are named after Confederate Army officers. In doing so, McConnell declined to side with President Donald Trump and other Republicans opposed to the move. The Kentucky senator said he’ll live with whatever lawmakers decide as they debate an annual defense policy bill for the military in the coming weeks. Trump has blasted the calls to rename the military bases. A GOP-controlled Senate panel voted last week to require bases such as Ft. Bragg and Ft. Hood to be renamed within three years. McConnell, himself the descendant of a Confederate veteran, didn’t endorse the idea but said he wouldn’t oppose it.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he is making Juneteenth — a day that marks the end of slavery in the U.S. — an official holiday in a state that was once home to the capital of the Confederacy. Juneteenth, which is also called Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, is celebrated annually on June 19. Texas first made it a state holiday in 1980. The holiday would be a paid day off for all state employees. Northam said he thinks Virginia would be only the second state to do so.

The Democratic governor is giving every executive branch employee Friday off as a paid holiday and will work with the legislature later this year to pass a law codifying Juneteenth as a permanent state holiday. The legislation is likely to pass the Democratic-controlled legislature with little trouble.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves living in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to bring the news that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After rejecting a proposal to move a Confederate monument, a white elected official in Mississippi said African Americans “became dependent” during slavery and because of that, have had a harder time “assimilating” into American life than other mistreated groups. Critics said his remarks were outrageous and called on him to resign.

In Mississippi’s Lowndes County, supervisors voted along racial lines Monday against moving a Confederate monument that has stood outside the county courthouse in Columbus since 1912. At one point during the meeting, a white supervisor, Harry Sanders, opposed moving the monument. After the meeting, Sanders, a Republican, was quoted by the Commercial Dispatch as saying other groups were able to assimilate into American life — but that African Americans didn’t. He attributed that to his claim that blacks “became dependent, and that dependency is still there.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on policing following weeks of national protests after the death of George Floyd. But in his remarks Tuesday he made no mention of the roiling national debate over racism spawned by police killings of black men and women. Trump’s order is aimed at encouraging best practices and tracking officers with excessive use-of-force complaints.

Democrats and other critics said the order doesn’t go nearly far enough, and the House is preparing more-far-reaching legislation. The Republican Senate is putting together legislation, too, but it is expected to be more in line with Trump’s thinking. He said he wants nothing to do with activists’ demands to “defund the police.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than four dozen progressive groups have signed a letter to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign criticizing his policing proposals. They warn if the presumptive Democratic nominee doesn’t adopt more progressive policies he risks losing black voters — and the election. In the letter, the groups criticized Biden’s proposal to add $300 million to community policing programs.

They called on him to support defunding the police, a proposal pushed by progressives that Biden has resisted. The letter also calls on Biden to support reparations for black Americans, another proposal he has resisted. Biden has called on Congress to pass a law banning the use of chokeholds, to stop giving police military weapons, among other measures.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A 65-pound alligator snapping turtle with a face only its mother could love has found a new home at a Virginia zoo after freaking out residents in a northern Virginia suburb. Fairfax County Police said Monday that the turtle dubbed Lord Fairfax was repeatedly crossing a residential road in the Alexandria area.

Animal control officers found the turtle and transferred it to the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. The fisheries folks say Lord Fairfax is just a juvenile and could eventually grow as big as 200 pounds. They say the northern Virginia climate would have been too cold for him to survive. He will live instead at The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel will host the first major Hollywood awards ceremony of the coronavirus pandemic — but just how the Emmy Awards will be held remains cloudy. Kimmel acknowledged that in Tuesday’s announcement, saying it was unclear how or where the Sept. 20 ceremony will be held.

ABC said details on the show’s production will be announced soon. Choosing Kimmel to emcee the ceremony reverses course from last year’s no-host Emmys. The entertainment industry is just beginning to restart production following a months-long shutdown aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19. Nominations for the 72nd prime-time Emmys will be announced by the TV academy on July 28.

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a debate going on in the nation’s newsrooms. It’s over whether the “B” in black should be capitalized. Usually when describing a person’s race, the “B” is lower-case. But several news agencies like the Los Angeles Times, USA Today and NBC News have already changed the B to a capital. Others, like The Associated Press and The New York Times, are considering it, as recommended by the National Association of Black Journalists.

UNDATED (AP) — Remember Colin Kaepernick? NFL commissioner Roger Goodell he’d like to see the quarterback back in the league. Goodell made the comment yesterday on ESPN. Kaepernick hasn’t played the past three seasons — after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump called him and other NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Recently Goodell apologized on behalf of the league for failing to listen to player concerns about racial inequality.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the weather gets warmer and the TV season fades away, the focus of viewers turns to talent and game shows. Nielsen reports the most watched show last week was “America’s Got Talent.” The NBC series drew 8.6 million viewers. Number two was “60 Minutes.”

UNDATED (AP) – The group formerly known as Lady Antebellum says they are “moving forward with positive solutions and common ground” after meeting with a musician who has been performing as Lady A for two decades. The group posted a screenshot from an online meeting this week that included Seattle blues singer Anita White, who performs as Lady A. The group announced last week they would go by Lady A to support racial equality. White told Rolling Stone magazine the group never reached out to her before making the change. Lady A the group says they met privately with White for “transparent, honest and authentic conversations.” They say “the hurt is turning to hope,” but they did not give details.

