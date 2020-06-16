New York State man killed in Columbia County Rt. 487 crash

STILLWATER — A New York state man was killed late Monday morning on Route 487 in Columbia County…The collision led to four people being treated at the hospital.

62-year-old William Garris Senior died according to the Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Garris’ was driving around noon on Route 487 when for an unknown reason; his car hit the guardrail, and then swerved in front of the car of Bridget Kingston of Bloomsburg.

Kingston and a passenger were injured. Karlea Ann Bingaman of Catawissa—she is in fair condition. In critical condition; William Garris Jr. of Berwick, and Paula Martin, of Elmira, they were flown to Geisinger.

A section of Route 487 was closed for three hours.