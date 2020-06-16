Lewisburg borough office and other Lewisburg facilities opening

LEWISBURG- The Lewisburg borough office is once again pen to the public…by appointment only. The borough tells us, they reopened Monday for people who need to meet with the staff. The public can schedule an appointment by calling 570-523-3614. Cloth face masks are required.

The brush and mulch piles are be open Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon beginning starting this weekend. After this week, they will be open on Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Borough Recycling Center will only be open on Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until further notice. No Saturday recycling hours are scheduled.