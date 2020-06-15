Lawmakers advance proposals on police hiring, training

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two bills to change how police are hired and trained are moving ahead in the Pennsylvania Legislature after unanimous committee votes. The House Judiciary Committee OK’d the proposals on Monday, a week after black state representatives commandeered the speaker’s dais to pressure majority Republicans to take action on stalled bills involving how police interact with people.

The committee voted to mandate thorough background checks for law enforcement officers and require applicants’ former employers to provide information on their job history. The committee also approved a measure that would mandate training in how to interact with people of various racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds.