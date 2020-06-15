Eleven new COVID-19 tests in The Valley

HARRISBURG – Nearly a dozen new COVID-19 cases in The Valley, including four in Northumberland County and five in Union County. Despite the increases, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says our region is still well within the criteria to stay in the green phase of the Governor’s COVID-19 mitigation phase.

In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health said the total number of residents of Northumberland County who have tested positive is 228. Union County now has 88 people who contracted coronavirus. Montour County has one new case today, their total is now 65, and Snyder County has an additional case, their total is now 60. The number of deaths in The Valley, from COVID-19, remains at seven.

In terms of trends, in the last 14 days, Northumberland County has 26 cases, Union has 20, Snyder has 13 and Montour has 6. Today, statewide, 323 new cases have been confirmed, with the total over 79,121 – 74% of those patients have recovered. 28 new PA deaths have also been confirmed, with the death toll of 6,243.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 513,909 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.