14-year-old arrested who led police on car chase and foot pursuit

MIFFLINBURG – In Union County, a 14-year-old is charged with leading police on a vehicle pursuit, and a foot chase, before he was arrested last week. Troopers say the initial vehicle theft happened last Thursday evening in West Buffalo Township, Union County along Church Road.

The name of the teen is not being disclosed because of his age, state troopers at Milton say he stole a car from his mother, was spotted by a Union County Sheriff’s deputy in Lewisburg area. They say he then led police on a pursuit to the Mifflinburg area, and drove across a farm field to get away, was boxed in by police responders. State police say he then tried to flee on foot but was captured and taken into custody.

The unidentified mother is from Northumberland. The 14-year-old has a Mifflinburg address. State troopers and multiple local departments were in on the arrest. As for charges, troopers say a juvenile petition will be filed with the Union County District Attorney’s office.