GOING GREEN: Northumberland and Union County go green

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has been reopening in phases under a plan designed to relax restrictions in places where the outbreak is less severe. A dozen more counties—including Northumberland and Union County— are now in the least-restrictive phase now.

That means gyms, hair salons, theaters and other businesses that had remained closed since March may now reopen at reduced capacity, restaurants may offer limited table service and gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted.

State lawmakers passed a resolution this week to end Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s business shutdown entirely and lift other restrictions, and Senate Republicans asked a state court Wednesday to enforce it. No decision from that court yet, so no change in the state restrictions.

Here is the state release on the reopening phase:

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today signed amended green phase orders for the 12 counties moving to green at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow, June 12. The counties include Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York.

Green Phase

After a county transitions to the yellow phase, we closely monitor for increased risk, such as significant outbreaks. If overall risk remains mitigated for 14 days, we transition the county to the green phase.

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

While this phase facilitates a return to a “new normal,” it is equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions

Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements

All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care Restrictions in Place

Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities

Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance

Social Restrictions