MILTON – A teenager was killed by his mother in a murder-suicide this week in the Milton area.

State troopers tell us, 58-year-old Brenda Hurst killed her 14-year-old son (who they do not identify) and then Hurst committed suicide.

The incident occurred around 1pm Wednesday at 610 Phillips Road in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

Troopers say no other details will be disclosed about the incident or the two people involved in the murder suicide this week.