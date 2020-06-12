New Counties Enter ‘Green’ Today: AP PA Headlines, AP Features

AP PA Headlines 6/12/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is reporting 51 additional deaths and another 467 infections from the coronavirus. State health officials said Thursday there have been 6,113 deaths since the pandemic began, and more than 77,000 people have contracted the virus. Pennsylvania is reopening in phases under a plan designed to relax restrictions in places where the outbreak is less severe.

A dozen more counties; Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York are now in the least-restrictive ‘green’ phase as of this morning. State lawmakers passed a resolution this week to end the business shutdown entirely. Senate Republicans are asking a state court to enforce it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Erie’s County has received state approval for a community college. Thursday’s 9-6 vote by the state Board of Education followed a two-day evidentiary hearing and came three years after the county submitted its plan. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says in a statement the community college will provide tools for the success of students. She called it a great day for the county.

UNDATED (AP) – Outrage over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has sparked activism to pull down monuments in the U.S. and around the world. The campaign to remove Confederate monuments has intensified, an effort that has extended to statues of slave traders, imperialists and explorers globally. Protests and sometimes acts of vandalism have taken place in such cities as Boston; New York; Paris; Brussels; and Oxford, England. Scholars are divided over whether this amounts to erasing history or updating it. Targets of recent protests include statues of Christopher Columbus, British imperialist Cecil Rhodes and Belgium’s King Leopold II, who profited from a brutal regime in Congo.

NEW YORK (AP) — States are rolling back lockdowns, but the coronavirus isn’t done with the U.S. An Associated Press analysis finds that cases are rising in nearly half the states — a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer. In Arizona, hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst. Texas has more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than at any time before. And the governor of North Carolina says recent jumps caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools or businesses.

There is no single reason for the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher. But experts think at least some are due to lifting stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus’s spread. The increase in infections pulled stocks down sharply yesterday on Wall Street, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,800 points lower and giving the S&P 500 its worst day in nearly three months.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Black community and political leaders called on President Donald Trump to at least change the Juneteenth date for a rally kicking off his return to public campaigning. They say plans for a rally on the day that marks the end of slavery in America come as a “slap in the face.” Trump campaign officials discussed in advance the possible reaction to the Juneteenth date, but despite fierce blowback there are no plans to change it.

From Sen. Kamala Harris of California to Tulsa civic officials, black leaders said it was offensive for Trump to pick that day — June 19 — and that place — Tulsa, an Oklahoma city that in 1921 was the site of a fiery and orchestrated white-on-black killing spree. “This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists — he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” Harris, a leading contender to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate, tweeted of Trump’s rally plans.

UNDATED (AP) — A Republican lawmaker questioned on the Ohio Senate floor if “the colored population” is contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they do not wash their hands “as well as other groups.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has called for state Sen. Steve Huffman to step down from office following his comments that were made during a hearing for a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis. Huffman, a Dayton-area emergency room physician, caused controversy after he questioned Angela Dawson, executive director of the Ohio Commission of Minority Health, on Tuesday over why the COVID-19 rates for black Ohioans were higher than other populations.

“Could it just be that African Americans – or the colored population — do not wash their hands as well as other groups? Or wear masks? Or do not socially distance themselves?,” Huffman asked. Dawson, who is black, responded, “That is not the opinion of leading medical experts in this country.” Huffman, 55, says he regrets how his question was perceived, saying he asked it “in an unintentionally awkward way.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS Health say they will stop locking up beauty and hair care products aimed at black women and other women of color, joining Walmart in ending a practice at some stores that has drawn the ire of customers. Walmart on said it would ban the practice, which took place at a dozen of its 4,700 stores and became the focus of a federal discrimination lawsuit filed in 2018 that was dropped a year later.

Many stores have had a long-standing policy of locking up items that have high theft rates like batteries and razor blades. But experts say that locking up items aimed at black customers, particularly in black neighborhoods, is widespread and retailers need to abolish it. They also say that stores lock up more items in black neighborhoods compared to white neighborhoods.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is back to business as usual three months after bowing to the realities of a pandemic that put big chunks of life on pause. It comes as coronavirus cases are on the upswing in many parts of the country. While the nation has now had months to stockpile protective gear and ventilators, a vaccine is many months away at best and a model cited by the White House projects tens of thousands of more deaths by the end of September. But the president’s campaign is again scheduling mass arena rallies, and he is back to spending summer weekends at his New Jersey golf club.

DALLAS (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “the most current professional standards for the use of force.” He is also accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem. Trump is defending his calls on governors and mayors to aggressively quell violent protests, boasting that, “We’re dominating the street with compassion.” The president offered few details about the yet-to-be-formalized order during a discussion on race relations and policing before a friendly audience in Dallas, but it amounts to his first concrete proposal for police reform in response to the national outcry following the death of George Floyd.

SEATTLE (AP) — Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from a neighborhood where protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Donald Trump fuming. Trump tweeted that anarchists had taken over the city and told Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan, “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will.” Inslee tweeted Thursday that the military is meant to protect Americans, “not the fragility of an insecure president.” Over the weekend, police were sharply criticized by City Council members and other elected leaders. Since officers dialed back their tactics, the demonstrations have largely been peaceful.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — It was a move that spiced up a Zoom meeting, that’s for sure. A commissioner of a South Florida town displayed not one, but two middle fingers during a meeting. It happened Tuesday after Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett muted commissioner Eliana Salzhauer while on the video conferencing site. The gesture came during a discussion on a proposed anti-discrimination resolution. During a discussion of the measure, Salzhauer realized her audio was cut and flipped the double bird. Asked about it the following day, Salzhauer told the Miami Herald, “I’m from New York. It’s what we do.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Garth Brooks calls his upcoming concert for drive-in theaters “old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.” Brooks will beam a concert to 300 drive-ins in the U.S. and Canada on June 27. The event will follow guidelines set by local and federal health officials. Admission is $100 per car or truck..

