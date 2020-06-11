New Numbers of COVID-19: Montour County has new case

Seven new Valley cases of COVID-19, statewide total now 77,000+

HARRISBURG – Montour County has broken its streak of weeks with no new COVID-19 cases, and there eight new cases across the Valley. Despite the increases, local counties are all within the state’s reopening, and mitigation criteria.

In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health said there were four new cases in Union County. Now a total of 79 Union County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been two previously announced deaths in the county.

Both Northumberland and Montour County have two new cases…their total number of positive test results are 213 and 55 respectively. Northumberland County had one death, previously announced, and Montour County has had no fatal cases of COVID-19 among county residents.

In the last 14 days, Union and Snyder counties are up to 27 cases, while Northumberland and Montour are at 38 and three cases, respectively.

Statewide, 467 new cases have been confirmed, pushing the state’s total to over 77,313 – 72% of whom have now recovered. 51 new statewide deaths have also been confirmed, and the death toll is at 6,113.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 467,439 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.