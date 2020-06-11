State police arrest two Valley residents after violent incidents

June 11, 2020

STONINGTON – State police at Stonington made two arrests lately for violent incidents.  Both occurred last Friday:

 

  • The first occurred around 10pm at a location on School Road in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. They say 52-year-old Scott Raymond assaulted two people in the home, then resisted arrest, bit and kicked a state trooper. Raymond was jailed on felony charges.

 

  • Around 11pm on Pine Street in Kulpmont, state police say 35-year-old Robert Adams was arrested for strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
