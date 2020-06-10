One killed, one injured after fireworks explosion

COOPERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine what caused two tractor-trailers filled with fireworks to explode in Lehigh County, killing one person and injuring another. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined state investigators at the scene in Lower Milford Township on Wednesday to comb through the trailers and a building that were destroyed by the series of blasts. Dozens of firefighters and other emergency personnel responded shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors reported the blasts shook their homes and black smoke rose from the scene as fireworks exploded.