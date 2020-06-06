One new death reported and a slight increase of COVID-19 cases in Valley

HARRISBURG – The state department of health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the Valley, while the number of overall cases locally is up slightly.

Union County now has two deaths attributed to Coronavirus, that number had been one. No further details on the person are being disclosed from the PA Department of Health. Union County has a slight increase in the number of cases, up one, to 71 COVID-19 positive tests among Union County residents.

Snyder County has a slight increase, one new case, bringing their total to 54. Northumberland County is up two positive tests to 208. Montour County has had 53 positive COVID-19 tests, that number is unchanged. There have been five previously announced deaths in the Valley.

The department reports 701 new statewide cases, for a total of 75,036. 45 new deaths are reported statewide, for a total of 5,931. They say 70% of people who contracted coronavirus and were tested—have recovered. 435,122 negative test results are reported statewide.