Selinsgrove Area School District hopes for rescheduled prom June 20

SELINSGROVE – It looks as though Selinsgrove High School seniors will at least get an in-person prom of some sort this summer.

Selinsgrove Area School District Superintendent Dr. Chad Cohrs says the prom was rescheduled from its original date to June 20. He says they’ll be able to comply with the social distancing guidelines applicable at that time as well as the availability of the venue and DJ.

Dr. Cohrs says if the June 20 date doesn’t work, a formal dance will be scheduled for late summer, again subject to state guidelines. The venue is not yet publically mentioned.

Meanwhile, Selinsgrove still hopes to have an in-person graduation in early August.