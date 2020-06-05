Protests, Pandemic & Pocono Raceway: AP PA Headlines, Features

AP PA Headlines 6/5/20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Large protests arose in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Bethlehem on Thursday. Marchers wove their way through Pittsburgh before they stopped for a “die-in,” when hundreds imitated dead bodies by laying down on a street outside the county jail. Demonstrators paused at times to take a knee during a long walk that brought a mass of people to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A thousand or more people packed a downtown area in Bethlehem, chanting “black lives matter” and hearing speakers urge them to continue to push for change. Protesters in Lebanon jeered when the police chief walked away from a large group that chanted for him to take a knee, then marched through the small city for hours.

The widespread demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, pinned down by a now-former police officer with a knee to his throat, were expected to occur again in Philadelphia as well. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said protests will continue as long as they need to. “This has been a long time coming in this country,” said Kenney, a Democrat. National Guard troops were again stationed outside government buildings downtown, and Kenney said he was glad for their presence. They have helped free police for pressing matters of law enforcement, he said.

A Pennsylvania National Guard spokesman said 2,500 guardsmen were activated under a disaster declaration by Gov. Tom Wolf five days ago. More than 2,000 are in the Philadelphia region. “We’re going around trying to reassure people we’re doing our best, and that we care about them and want to keep them safe,” Kenney said as he toured a neighborhood with the police commissioner. He vowed to convene a group to address criminal justice improvements, focusing on reconciliation.

In Harrisburg, Wolf announced a plan to address police misconduct, including the designation of a new deputy inspector general and appointment of an advisory commission to address problems within the law enforcement operations under his jurisdiction. The governor said he will direct police training academies to improve instruction about how force is used and how to interact with the people they protect.

Wolf also wants lawmakers to pass laws to provide better access to police videos, improve police training and authorize special prosecutors for cases of deadly assault. Three years ago, Wolf signed a bill exempting police audio and video recordings from the state public-records law and giving police discretion over when to refuse to provide copies to people.

Bills to improve police procedures, proposed after a Pittsburgh jury acquitted an officer of homicide last year in a black teenager’s death, have languished in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Several Pittsburgh-area Democratic state lawmakers pressed House GOP leaders on Thursday to advance proposals on deadly force and on investigations and punishment of police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will announce Friday that more counties will be allowed to enter the “green” phase of his pandemic reopening plan, the least-restrictive phase of his stoplight-colored three-phase plan. Those counties are in addition to the 16 that he already announced will enter that phase Friday. In addition, nearly 6 million people in Philadelphia and nine other counties in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania are scheduled Friday to become the last in the state to shed the tightest restrictions under Wolf’s red phase. The rate of new cases and the percentage of those testing positive continues to decline in Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Counting an avalanche of 1.4 million mail-in votes dragged through a third day in Pennsylvania as some races from Tuesday’s primary remained too close to call. Some counties had yet to report any mail-in ballot count, while others had reported a fraction of theirs. The Associated Press has not yet called a number of races where the contest was close or had a large number of votes yet to be counted, or both. Those included several where incumbent state lawmakers trailed and the only competitive primary among the statewide races, a six-way Democratic primary race for auditor general. Turnout hit 1.9 million, or 22% of Pennsylvania’s 8.6 million registered voters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s All-Star Race will be a midweek event on July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a new revision to the schedule that runs through the first weekend of August. The revisions involve Pocono Raceway and the speedways in Indianapolis, Kentucky, Texas, Kansas and New Hampshire. NASCAR made no mention of whether spectators will be allowed at any of the events but Indianapolis, Kentucky and Kansas all said their events would not have fans. NASCAR leadership has not been available for public comment since May 17.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A phalanx of law enforcement officers and soldiers is positioned on the streets of the nation’s capital to keep protesters at bay. Helicopters circle overhead, sometimes dipping low to buzz the crowd. The country’s leader warns that he’s willing to go further to “dominate” the streets. In words and in actions, President Donald Trump is increasingly emulating the strongman leaders he has long admired as he seeks to tamp down protests over police brutality that are roiling the United States. In doing so, he is stretching the powers of the American presidency in ways rarely seen, and testing the willingness of the Pentagon to follow along.

His actions have forced a public reckoning among both current and former military leaders, as well as a handful of Republican politicians. Some of their concerns center not only on the actions Trump has already taken, but also on how far he may be willing to go in an election year, particularly if the political winds appear to be moving against him. “Perhaps we’re getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska. She added that she was unsure whether she could continue to support the president in November.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s inability to unify the nation at a time of grave unrest is testing his uneasy alliance with mainstream Republicans, some emboldened by Gen. James Mattis’ plea for a leader who lives up to the U.S. ideals of a more perfect union. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls the rebuke by Trump’s first Pentagon chief “necessary and overdue.” Ohio Sen. Rob Portman suggests Trump’s divisive tone may be worth changing. Still, most in the GOP aren’t breaking with him. Asked for this thoughts on Mattis and Murkowski, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered no response.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In the protest movement surrounding George Floyd’s death, a time span has become an important symbol: 8 minutes, 46 seconds. That’s how long prosecutors say the 46-year-old black man was pinned to the ground under a white police officer’s knee before he died last week. Protesters have seized on the detail as a quiet way to honor Floyd at a time of angry and sometimes violent clashes with police. Demonstrators this week in Boston and Tacoma, Washington, lay down on streets staging “die-ins” for precisely 8 minutes, 46 seconds. In Houston, churchgoers held candles and bowed their heads in silence, experiencing the crawl of time.

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) – Protesters in a rural Indiana city who took to the streets to condemn racism and police killings of black people encountered bystanders who were holding rifles during the demonstration. A video that circulated on social media shows 21 people standing along a bike trail near downtown Crown Point, Indiana, watching protesters march past them Monday during a peaceful protest against police brutality and racism. Eight of the bystanders held firearms, an act Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said is protected under state law. Meanwhile in Indianapolis, the police department is investigating the actions of several officers captured on video during a demonstration Sunday using batons and pepper balls to subdue two women.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Drew Brees says he’s sorry for his comments about athletes kneeling to protest racism and police brutality. The New Orleans Saints quarterback doubled down on his opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem. And that drew criticism from fellow athletes, including some from Brees’ own team. In a Yahoo interview, Brees said he’d “never agree” with anyone disrespecting the U.S. flag. In later posts on his Instagram and Twitter pages, Brees says his comments were “divisive and hurtful.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s largest school district will no longer have police officers in its schools and joins a handful of urban districts from Minneapolis to Denver that are rethinking their school resource officer programs amid national outrage over the death of George Floyd. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said yesterday that Portland Public Schools needed to “re-examine our relationship” with the police in light of protests over the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The district of more than 49,000 students joins Minneapolis, which severed ties with its school resource officers on Tuesday. Districts in St. Paul, Minnesota and Denver are considering doing the same. Protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, have made the end of the school resource officer program in their district one of their demands.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The first of the visitors into Universal Orlando Resort have returned — wearing masks and needing a temperature check when they walk through the gates. It’s the first of Orlando’s big theme parks to reopen after being shuttered for months because of the coronavirus outbreak. For now, annual pass holders are being allowed back yesterday and today. It reopens to the general public tomorrow.

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says she decided to talk about racism because she feels the life of George Floyd mattered. She spoke to students in a virtual address at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. Meghan told the students she wrestled about what to say to students — but decided “the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered.” Markle says the unrest reminded her of the riots in her hometown of L.A. after police officers were acquitted in the videotaped beating of Rodney King in 1992..

