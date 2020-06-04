State Police: Shamokin man charged with simple assault after fight

STONINGTON—A Shamokin man is facing charges of terroristic threats and simple assault after an altercation in Northumberland County’s Shamokin Township recently. State Police in Stonington say they were called to the scene of a fight on Irish Valley Road involving three people.

There are no additional details on what happened or why the fight started. Police say 41-year old Keith Moore of Shamokin was charged with terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, criminal trespass, and harassment.