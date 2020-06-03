AP Penna. Headlines: Biden, Trump take PA, Turnpike lays of 100s

AP PA Headlines 6/3/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania held a primary election amid civil unrest, a pandemic, the introduction of new voting machines in 22 counties and the debut of mail-in balloting that pushed county election bureaus to their limits. Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Long lines were reported in Philadelphia, where polling places were dramatically consolidated, while two suburban Philadelphia counties won court decisions to extend counting of mail-in ballots.

The result of the highest-profile contest on the ballot was a foregone conclusion: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, uncontested for their party’s nominations, both won their primary Tuesday in Pennsylvania. County officials otherwise warned that many contest results would be delayed well past election night.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials in Philadelphia defended their use of tear gas in dispersing protesters who blocked a major highway at rush hour, calling it necessary to defuse “a dangerous and volatile situation.” But civil rights lawyers called it a reversal of recent city policy.

The Philadelphia Police Department had earned generally good marks over the past decade for the restrained way its Civil Affairs Unit engaged with protesters. Lawyers and activists say that dissolved this past week. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw promised to investigate the use of force during three days of unrest that followed George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — About 500 fare collectors and other toll workers along the Pennsylvania Turnpike are about to those their jobs. The Turnpike Commission voted Tuesday to make the entire interstate network a cashless system. The cuts are the latest development in the agency’s multi-year transition from a system that’s largely relied on workers stationed in toll booths to collect cash to one that employs E-ZPass as well as automated license readers. The job losses will begin June 18, and the commission said some health benefits will remain in place for two years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — About 500 fare collectors and other toll workers along the Pennsylvania Turnpike are about to those their jobs. The Turnpike Commission voted Tuesday to make the entire interstate network a cashless system. The cuts are the latest development in the agency’s multi-year transition from a system that’s largely relied on workers stationed in toll booths to collect cash to one that employs E-ZPass as well as automated license readers. The job losses will begin June 18, and the commission said some health benefits will remain in place for two years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed for another 100 deaths in Pennsylvania and more than 600 more infections. The state Health Department said Tuesday its running total of deaths is now at 5,667, along with nearly 73,000 infections. Pennsylvania is currently in the process of a phased reopening. Under the stoplight-colored system, 57 of 67 counties are currently in the less restrictive yellow or green zones. The remaining counties in red, the most restrictive region, are expected to become yellow by the end of the week.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and explosions punctuated the overnight hours in Philadelphia as thieves blew up and stole ATMs across the city in what authorities believe was a “coordinated” effort. At least 10 machines were vandalized, mainly at neighborhood convenience stores and gas stations. The thieves mainly blew up the machines before making off with the cash. In some cases, they would just steal entire machines. Police said a 24-year-old man died several hours after attempting to break into an ATM with explosives in north Philadelphia early Tuesday. It wasn’t clear who was behind the thefts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Amid protests over George Floyd’s death across Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering Philadelphia and five counties to count ballots in the primary election that arrive by mail for seven days after Tuesday’s 8 p.m. deadline. Wolf made the announcement Monday as the state prepared for a primary election like none other in its history Tuesday. Wolf’s order is limited to Philadelphia and Allegheny, Erie, Montgomery, Delaware and Dauphin counties. Already, counties are struggling with a flood of mail-in ballots and difficulties wrought by the pandemic. Wolf’s order faced an imminent challenge by Republican Party officials, who said it violates constitutional protections that ensure equal voting laws..

.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — A handful of GOP senators spoke out against President Donald Trump, criticizing his visit to a church after police removed peaceful demonstrators from a park near the White House. The remarks yesterday came even as most Republicans continued to avoid any disapproval of the president. In a scene captured live on TV, police cleared Lafayette Park so Trump could walk to St. John’s Church and pose with a Bible. Trump’s actions drew widespread condemnation from Democrats and religious leaders who said he was misusing the Bible and the church where presidents have prayed for more than 150 years. Some Republicans joined in the criticism.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse says, “There is no right to riot, no right to destroy others’ property … but there is a fundamental — a Constitutional — right to protest, and I’m against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop.” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, said Trump’s visit to the church was unhelpful. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said it was “painful to watch peaceful protesters be subjected to tear gas in order for the president to go across the street to a church that I believe he’s attended only once.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in the nation’s capital are pushing back on an aggressive response by the federal government to demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. The mayor of Washington flatly rejected a Trump administration proposal for the federal government to take over the city’s police force and threatened to take legal action if it attempted to do so.

Arlington County in Virginia pulled its officers from Washington, saying they had been used “for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations.” Attorney General William Barr is vowing “even greater law enforcement resources and support” as the District of Columbia faces another nighttime curfew aimed at quelling protests.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is seeking a new state to host the Republican National Convention after host North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus. Trump tweeted the news Tuesday night, complaining that the state’s governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, and other officials “refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena” and are not “allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised.” Trump says the party is “now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.”

WASHINGTON — The protest in the nation’s capital on Tuesday night lacked the tension of the previous nights’ demonstrations. The crowd outside Lafayette Park near the White House was peaceful, polite even, as they protested the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota. Instead of the spray-painted tags, the protesters Tuesday favored colorful children’s street chalk, writing Black Lives Matter slogans on the asphalt in front of St. John’s Church.

Protesters chanted and talked among themselves, most wearing masks, but not social distancing in the age of COVID-19. One protester, Mati Yiheyis, a 21-year-old college student at the University of Virginia, speculated that fears of coronavirus kept many older people away. When one protester climbed a lamp post and removed a street sign he was roundly booed by others. “It’s not what we’re about,” said protester George “T.J.” Pierce of Washington.

The crowd started thinning out on its own after 8 p.m., an hour after a curfew went into place, although a core group of several hundred remained at the fence, chanting at the line of police and soldiers in riot gear on the other side. On Monday, law enforcement officers on foot and horseback aggressively drove protesters away from Lafayette Park, clearing the way for President Donald Trump to do a photo op at St. John’s Church, known as the church of presidents. On Tuesday, pastors at the church prayed with demonstrators and handed out water bottles.

NEW YORK (AP) — The funny papers this Sunday will have more than laughs. More than 70 comic strips and panels will each have six symbols hidden to honor frontline workers dealing with the pandemic. The strips range from Garry Trudeau’s “Doonesbury” to Jim Toomey’s “Sherman’s Lagoon” and Jeff Keane’s “Family Circus.” The project was thought up by “Baby Blues” co-cartoonist Rick Kirkman. He left it up to the artists how to incorporate the six symbols — a mask, a steering wheel, a shopping cart, an apple, a fork and a microscope.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved