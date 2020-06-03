Camp Mount Luther: COVID-19 cancels summer camping season

Summer camp cancelled at Camp Mount Luther; virtual option later

MIFFLINBURG – Camp Mount Luther is cancelling their 2020 Summer Residential Camping Season due to COVID-19. A release from Executive Director, Chad Hershberger, says campers are their first priority, and while camp was slated to start later this month, CDC and ACA guidelines made it clear that new protocols would “diminish our established program.”

Camp Mount Luther joins all of the Lutheran Outdoor Ministry camps on the east coast making similar decisions. Their board voted to hire a team of returning staff members for three weeks to provide leadership development, service work, and a virtual camp experience over the summer. More information on that will be released at a later date.

Camp Mount Luther, based in Mifflinburg, has served the church and the community as a source of outdoor ministry and education since 1963