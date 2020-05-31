Lancaster County woman dead after motorcycle crash on Route 125

Woman dead after Route 125 motorcycle crash

EAST CAMERON TWP – A Lancaster County woman is dead as a result of a motorcycle crash in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County Sunday. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says 50-year-old Melissa Otto of Lititz was pronounced dead at the scene just after 1 p.m. Kelley says she was a passenger of the motorcycle.

Stonington state police say the crash occurred just before noon Sunday along Route 125. Troopers say the driver, 53-year-old Jay Otto of Lititz, was on a curve, hit loose gravel and crashed the cycle. Melissa Otto died in the accident, it’s unclear if Jay Otto was injured, according to troopers, but he was taken to Geisinger Shamokin, no info on him is available.

The accident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Stonington troopers.