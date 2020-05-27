Speedway to wave first green flag of the season on Friday

Selinsgrove Speedway opens as Snyder County goes green

SELINSGROVE – Soon after Snyder County goes green, the Selinsgrove Speedway will go green as well. The Speedway will open its 2020 season with what they are calling a “Breakout Weekend” Friday and Saturday, which will feature Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars and super late models.

Safety measures will still be in place with the opening. Fans in attendance will be required to sign a waiver before entering the track, acknowledging the risks involved in attending a large event during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to social distancing guidelines, the speedway will only allow a limited number of attendees on a first come, first serve basis, and both shows will also be available for live streaming via pay per view.

The track will have a limited number of masks available for purchase and are encouraging attendees to bring exact change, to limit contact at ticket booths. More information and the waiver to attend can be found on the speedway’s website at www.SelinsgroveSpeedway.com.