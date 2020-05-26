PA Spring Primary mail in deadline today, election looms next week

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of State is hoping to make voting easier for all state residents, starting with this spring’s primary election next Tuesday. Voters in the state now can vote by mail. Pennsylvania Department of State Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions Jonathan Marks, “The big difference of course, is you do not have to have a reason, you can vote by mail-in ballot for any reason at all or no reason for that matter.”

Marks says the vote by mail process is similar to voting by absentee ballot, “You have to provide either your Driver’s License number or the last four digits of your social security number. They also check the signature as well in the application to make sure it matches the voter record.”

Marks also says the deadline for mail-in or absentee ballots to be received has be extended from the Friday before the election, to 8 p.m. on Election Day, next Tuesday, June 2.

Mark says the state has thought through insuring security with all mail-in and absentee ballots, “The counties now within 48 hours, have to make publicly available the list of absentee and mail-in voters. The General Assembly also added in a specific penalty for someone who assists somebody in applying for or voting by mail-in ballot when they’re not qualified to vote.”

