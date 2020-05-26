Pittsburgh Memorial Vandalized: AP PA Headlines, Features

AP PA Headlines 5/25/20

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania are investigating vandalism of a Pittsburgh war memorial on the eve of Memorial Day. The statue of a World War I doughboy in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood was splashed with red paint during the night.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said vandalizing a memorial was wrong on any day but was “incomprehensible” on Memorial Day. He vowed that city police “will vigorously investigate this crime.” Police spokeswoman Cara Cruz said Monday that investigators are reviewing “all available video footage” from the area. She also said that arrangements are being made to clean the memorial.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden has marked Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a park near his Delaware home. It was the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s first public appearance in more than two months. Biden and his wife, Jill, placed a wreath of white flowers tied with a white bow, and bowed their heads in silence at the park. It was a low-key, unannounced appearance, and there was no crowd waiting for him. Yet the appearance was a milestone in a presidential campaign that has largely been frozen by the coronavirus outbreak. Biden wore a mask, unlike Trump at his public events.

PATERSON, NJ (AP) – A lawyer for the family of a Connecticut murder suspect pleaded Monday for his surrender as police involved in a multi-state search for the 23-year-old college student circulated a photo of a person matching his description walking along railroad tracks in the Poconos area of Pennsylvania. Peter Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut senior, is suspected of killing Ted DeMers, 62, and Nicholas Eisele, 23, before forcing Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fleeing the state with her. The woman, 23, was located Sunday at a rest stop near Paterson, New Jersey, with her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, police said, and was not hurt.

UNDATED (AP) — This year’s holiday inspired by Fred Rogers took on special meaning — because of the coronavirus pandemic. Friday was the second annual 1-4-3 Day, a day that Pennsylvania officials urge people to perform acts of kindness and gratitude. This year’s event focused on being kind to essential workers, who are at high risk of catching COVID-19. The 1-4-3 Day honors the longtime Pittsburgh-area resident who for decades hosted “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The number had special meaning for Rogers because it represents the number of letters in his favorite phrase, “I love you.”.

UNDATED (AP) — President Donald Trump has threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if the state’s Democratic governor doesn’t immediately sign off on allowing a full-capacity gathering in August despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trump’s tweets about the upcoming RNC in Charlotte come two days after North Carolina’s largest daily increase in virus cases yet. On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper moved the state into a second reopening phase by loosening restrictions on hair salons, barbers and restaurants.

But he said the state must move cautiously, and he kept indoor entertainment venues, gyms and bars closed. “Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed… full attendance in the Arena,” Trump tweeted yesterday. He added that if the governor didn’t guarantee the venue could be fully occupied, the party would seek another site.

ATLANTA (AP) — Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams spent years climbing parallel ladders from nearby outposts at Atlanta City Hall and the Georgia Capitol. Now the Atlanta mayor and the former Georgia governor candidate find themselves at the same political intersection on Joe Biden’s list of potential running mates. Abrams and Bottoms have taken different approaches to the 2020 campaign amid speculation about their futures. Bottoms was among Biden’s earliest endorsers and plays the role of loyal party lieutenant as she expands her national profile. Abrams didn’t endorse Biden until mid-May, instead maximizing her own influence as a nationally prominent figure in her own right.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has broadened its travel ban against countries hard-hit by the coronavirus by denying admission to foreigners who have been in Brazil during the two-week period before they hoped to enter the U.S. President Donald Trump had already banned travel from the United Kingdom, Europe and China. He said last week that he was considering similar restrictions for Brazil. The U.S. leads the world in the number of confirmed cases, followed by Brazil, which is now Latin America’s hardest-hit country. Third on the list is Russia. The ban on travel from Brazil takes effect late Thursday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — President Donald Trump honored America’s war dead in back-to-back Memorial Day appearances colored by an epic struggle off the battlefield, against the coronavirus. He’s eager to demonstrate national revival from the pandemic, and so he doubled up on his public schedule Monday. He appeared both at Arlington National Cemetery and at Fort McHenry in Baltimore. Trump also threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte in August unless North Carolina’s Democratic governor gives a quick green light to the party’s plans to assemble en masse. The U.S. death toll from the pandemic is close to 100,000.

LONDON (AP) — Brian May says he had “a small heart attack” — but is better now. In an Instagram post today, the Queen guitarist says his doctor took him to the hospital after he began feeling symptoms of a heart attack — and he ended up having stents put in. May is 72. And he says he found the experience shocking because he thought he was “a very healthy guy.” May says he’s fine now — and is thankful to his doctors and caregivers for looking after him.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has written a memoir. In it, the Democrat who represents Minnesota talks about her journey from a childhood in Somalia to becoming a refugee — to being elected to Congress. In one account, she says when she was 7, she beat up a much taller boy after he picked on someone weaker. Omar says after she took him down, she rubbed his face in the sand to teach him a lesson. The book — titled “This is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman” — is being released tomorrow.

UNDATED (AP) — “Chalk” this up to an act of kindness. When the University of Oklahoma’s graduation ceremony was scrubbed by the coronavirus, Kim Gaddie decided to give students a taste of tradition. She, her husband and some colleagues spent hours writing — in chalk — names of graduating seniors on the concrete sidewalk where they would have lined up to march into the ceremony.

By time they were done, the path was decorated with more than 4,000 names in different colors. Students and parents who were on campus took note, searching for names and snapping photos. Some students who got to see the names — or photos of them — expressed delight that Gaddie and her cohorts took the time to acknowledge them.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Most graduating seniors this year have had to settle for online ceremonies to mark their big day. But one high school in Las Vegas figured out a way to have the students get that gassed-up feeling for their commencement. Faith Lutheran High created a drive-by ceremony in which students lined up and drove to the finish line at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After getting their diplomas and taking photos, the seniors took a celebratory lap around the track.

UNDATED (AP) — Add another to the list of unique graduation ceremonies cobbled together for students kept apart by the coronavirus. The principal of Kennett High School in North Conway, New Hampshire found a way to lift the spirits of graduates — with a ski lift. Kevin Carpenter has enlisted the help of a ski resort, which has agreed to have each of the 174 seniors take four guests along for a 10-minute ride to a peak at Cranmore Mountain. Once there, they will get their diplomas and be photographed. The event is set for June 13.

