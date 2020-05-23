PA New Numbers: One new death in Northumberland County

HARRISBURG – The state health department is reporting one more COVID-19 death in Northumberland County, while reporting fewer positive test results in Union County.

Numbers Saturday indicated Northumberland County now has three deaths attributed to COVID-19. No identifying information is disclosed on the person who died, just that they were a Northumberland County resident.

The number of people in Union County who have tested positive for coronavirus is now down to 52…that is nine fewer than Friday’s numbers. No specific explanation was offered for the reduction of cases, but the state says it has an ongoing reconciliation process underway to make sure their numbers apply to residents of a particular county.

Snyder County, which was at 33 positive test results for a month, for the second day in a row has an increase, three new cases to 38. Northumberland County has nine new positive test results, bringing their total to 164. Montour County is the same at 50.

As for recovered people, the state today says 59% of the nearly 67,000 people in PA who have contracted the coronavirus, have recovered.

Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital report lower numbers of positive test results from their testing. Geisinger says 14% of the people tested lately are positive. Evan reported this week about 10% of the people they’ve tested are positive. Both say all of their numbers are trending downward.

Governor Tom Wolf Friday announced Snyder and Montour County can enter the green phase of his COVID mitigation plans.