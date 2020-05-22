Selinsgrove graduate in group vetted as Biden’s VP; Not interested

UNDATED—One of the women Joe Biden was considering for his running mate, has some local ties to the Valley. New Hampshire Senator, Jeanne Shaheen, has informed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign that she is not interested in being vetted to be the presumptive Democratic nominee’s running mate. She’s also a Selinsgrove Area High School graduate and was among the group of women Biden had publicly said he would consider.

Sources say she cited her commitment to the state of New Hampshire and her desire to stay in the Senate, a role she enjoys, as reasons for pulling herself out of contention.

Known as Jeanne Bowers when she graduated from Selingrove Area High School in 1965, she later received a bachelor’s degree from Shippensburg University and moved to New Hampshire in 1973.