Valley restaurants could operate under new CDC guidelines

SELINSGROVE – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week quietly released a new set of guidelines for restaurants, bars and schools…the 60-pages will help them reopen safely when allowed to do so.

Currently, Pennsylvania restaurants and bars are only open for pickup and delivery, but they’ll be able to fully reopen when their county gets to the green phase.

In a previous story, we told you there is lots of emphasis on expanding outdoor seating, but how are Valley restaurants preparing for safe indoor seating? Rick Schuck, owner of Bot’s Tavern in Selinsgrove, says his establishment is looking to follow CDC recommendations to use disposable supplies for customers. “We may go to all plasticware rather than silverware and plates. One menu per table, rather than passing menus from table to table, and that menu will be contained in Plexiglas that we can easily sanitize,” Schuck said.

Schuck says one concern is the availably of supplies to follow guidelines once more businesses open. “It’s already a challenge to get certain sanitizing products and I think out of the gate, when multiple restaurants and other businesses and school districts go green, I think that’s going to be even more of a challenge.”

Brian Pope, chef at the Edison Hotel in Sunbury, says they are looking to seat and serve patrons at every other booth inside the restaurant. He says they’re still trying to figure out how to monitor patrons coming in and out of the restaurant, “It’s going to be a real, real issue trying to get people to maintain six feet apart from each other as they’re coming in and coming out. We might have to do a separate exit and entrance area where people aren’t crossing paths,” Pope added.

Both restaurants have been offering limited menus with takeout, delivery, or pick-up options since the Valley moved into the yellow phase of the Governor’s reopening plan.