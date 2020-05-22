Some Counties Could Go Green: AP PA Headlines, AP Features

AP PA Headlines 5/22/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some counties in Pennsylvania could see practically all of the state’s pandemic restrictions on business activity and gatherings lifted in the coming days, other than social-distancing and health-monitoring guidelines that are in place to help stop the spread of the coronarivus.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that some counties could get to move to the least-restrictive “green” phase of his three-color traffic-signal reopening plan stages. That could become official Friday. He also says more counties could move from the red phase to less-restrictive yellow phase. It is not clear, exactly, what restrictions, if any, will remain in place in the green phase.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania must boost its testing numbers several times over to meet Gov. Tom Wolf’s goal of administering a weekly coronavirus test to well over 100,000 people in long-term care facilities across the state. It’s a gigantic undertaking that state health officials are scrambling to make a reality in less than two weeks, and some experts are skeptical.

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have struggled for months to contain the virus. Residents of long-term care homes account for roughly two-thirds of the statewide death toll of more than 4,800. Wolf insists his administration has a plan in place starting June 1 to test every employee and every patient once a week.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former judge of elections in Philadelphia has admitted accepting cash bribes to tamper with the results of the city’s primary elections from 2014-2016. Federal prosecutors say 73-year-old Domenick Demuro pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of their civil rights and violating the Travel Act.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 30. DeMuro admitted that a political consultant _ whose name was not revealed by prosecutors _ paid him bribes to add fraudulent votes for certain Democratic candidates running for judge positions. Prosecutors did not name the candidates or say if any of them won their elections.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Little League is offering youth baseball organizations a pathway forward as they eye a restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization released a set of “best practice” guidelines it believes would allow baseball and softball to be played safely after local authorities give the groups the all-clear to return to play.

The recommendations include eliminating all non-essential contact and banning the postgame handshake line in favor of lining up along the respective baselines and tipping your cap to the opponent. All players should wear masks while in the dugout and coaches and volunteers should wear masks and protective medical gloves at all times.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting has been arrested and charged with murder. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. No other details were given. The GBI said in a statement that it would hold a news conference this morning.

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before authorities arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Gregory McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Bryan lives in the same subdivision outside the port city of Brunswick, and the video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online. Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, did not immediately return a phone message yesterday. He has previously insisted Bryan played no role in Arbery’s death.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is railing against mail-in balloting that in some cases has been promoted by his own re-election campaign, alleging without evidence that it leads to “total election fraud.” A day earlier, Trump threatened to pull federal money for states that support the practice. “We don’t want anyone to do mail-in ballots,” Trump told reporters before leaving for Michigan. The state drew the president’s ire announcing this week it was sending ballot request forms to all voters to encourage safe voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, who has voted by mail absentee as recently as March, did say he would support exceptions for those who are sick — or are president. “Now, if somebody has to mail it in because they’re sick, or by the way because they live in the White House and they have to vote in Florida and they won’t be in Florida, but there’s a reason for it, that’s OK,” Trump said.

“To really vote and without fraud,” Trump said later in Michigan, “you have to go to the polling place.” He added of mail-in balloting, “Obviously there’s going to be fraud. We’re not babies.” Trump was belittling a method of voting that his own campaign and its affiliates have been pushing voters to use to support GOP candidates.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three years after her death of heart failure at age 69, the woman better known as “Jane Roe” in the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that legalized abortion is making headlines again. In a documentary being released Friday, Norma McCorvey tells the audience that her later support for the anti-abortion cause was an act. McCorvey says she was paid to speak out against abortion. The documentary “AKA Jane Roe” premieres Friday on FX. Filmmaker Nick Sweeney said the documentary condensed hundreds of hours of film he shot over the last year of McCorvey’s life and that he hoped it gave her the chance to tell her own complex story.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV-TV) — A 6-year-old boy helped crack open a nearly decade-old robbery case when he reeled in a locked safe from a South Carolina lake. WCIV-TV reports that Knox Brewer of Johns Island was at Whitney Lake hunting for metal objects underwater when the magnet attached to his line stuck to something heavy. The outlet reports that a bystander helped Brewer pull in and pry open what turned out to be a lockbox containing jewelry, credit cards and a checkbook. Authorities said they determined the sunken safe belonged to a woman who lived near the lake. The woman told the Brewers the lockbox had been stolen eight years ago.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Someone got their goat — and now they’ve gotten their goat back. Police in Baltimore say a stolen baby goat has been returned to its community garden. Police say they were told this week that someone swiped a young Nigerian Dwarf goat named Ed from his home at the Filbert Street Garden. Those caring for the goat say two teens tore through a fence, snipped off a lock and broke into a barn to steal the 20-pound animal. It’s unclear why they took the goat — but the owners were concerned because it was newborn and depends on its mother’s milk to survive. The owners pleaded with the thieves to return it — and the plea was heard. The goat was returned safely. Authorities won’t say whether they are still investigating the case.

