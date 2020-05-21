Evangelical Community Hospital to receive Remdesivir

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital will be receiving their first batch of Remdesivir, which is an antiviral medication being tested as a specific late stage treatment for COVID-19.

Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker discussed Remdesivir in her news briefing on Monday, “The drug was allocated based on recent COVID-19 activities.”

“We were not originally included in the list of Pennsylvania hospitals to receive it and that’s because we had a low incidence of COVID-19, which is a positive thing. But, we were just notified that we will be receiving a quantity through Pennsylvania Emergency Management channels, probably about 18 viles, which is enough to take care of about two COVID-19 patients,” she said.

1.5 million Doses of the drug were donated to the United States by the drug’s manufacturer Gilead Sciences. When it comes to the number of cases of COVID-19 at Evan Hospital, Aucker gave an update, “As far as hospitalization for COVID-19, we’ve had a total of 12 confirmed cases, and six have been discharged. We currently have zero patients in the facility, but we have four patients who are convalescing in the hospital. They recovered from the disease. And, we have two deaths from the disease.”

A convalescing patient means that they have been in the hospital for a while, they no longer test positive for COVID-19, but they continue to physically recover from the disease.