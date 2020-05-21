PA Working On Pro Sports Restart: AP PA Headlines, Features

AP PA Headlines 5/21/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is working on guidelines to allow sporting events, exhibitions and leagues, both professional and amateur, to get back to some semblance of normalcy after practically everything shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Tom Wolf told reporters Wednesday that he has been in touch with major professional organizations.

Those include NASCAR, the NFL, NHL, Major League Baseball and others to figure out how they can resume. He said he expects that his administration will, in the coming days, produce guidelines for the various venues and activities to resume. He says the success of the events and leagues will rest on whether people feel safe to attend and participate.

“In the end, the ultimate arbiter of our fate here when it comes to sporting events are going to be individuals who want to participate, individuals who want to be part of sports, whether it’s amateur or professional,” Wolf said. “And we’ve got to make sure that we give them the confidence to then go to these sporting events and feel safe, that they’re not taking their lives or health into their hands.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she called President Donald Trump “morbidly obese” because he’s put down women for their weight. And besides, she says, Trump could stand to lose a few pounds himself as the coronavirus bears down on the nation’s capital. “I gave him a dose of his own medicine. He’s called women one thing or another over time, and I thought he thinks that passes off as humor in certain cultures,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference.

For the record, the president is obese, but not morbidly so, as Pelosi called him Monday. Trump has responded by dismissing her as “a waste of time.” Pelosi resumed her criticisms of Trump yesterday. She cast him as a child who comes in the house “with doggy doo on his shoes.” “But you know what?” she finished. “Forget about him.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has threatened to hold back federal funding from two election battleground states that are making it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic. He later backed away somewhat from that threat but stuck with his claim that widespread voting by mail promotes “a lot of illegality.” Trump targeted Michigan and Nevada on Wednesday. At first he claimed Michigan was sending out more than 7 million mail-in ballots, but after criticism he corrected that to say mail-in ballot “applications.” Republican election officials have sent out applications in several other states, too.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia family out for a ride to get a change of scenery after being holed up at home due to the coronavirus found nearly $1 million in two bags lying in the road. The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports David and Emily Schantz left their Caroline County home with their children Saturday and drove their truck over what they thought was a bag of trash, then stopped and picked it up as well as another bag nearby. Only when they returned home did they discover the bags contained money. They contacted the sheriff’s office, which determined where the money was headed.

