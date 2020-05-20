Selinsgrove holds out for in-person graduation this summer

SELINSGROVE – Latest word from the Selinsgrove Area School District is they are hoping to hold an in-person graduation later this summer. Brian Parise, principal at Selinsgrove high school tells us; the student survey, class officers, and class advisor, called for a wait and see mode for a possible summertime graduation.

He said they are going to distribute some diplomas now to students who need them for the military or for work, but they hope to have the larger, in-person event later. He said that would only happen if social distancing guidelines allow students and parents to gather in larger groups. Meantime, he said they’ll start doing some photos and videos for a virtual diploma distribution, in case they can’t gather together.