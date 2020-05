‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement coming from Sunbury Police

SUNBURY – Look out for Sunbury Police to begin enforcing joint seat belt and impaired driving violations beginning this week. Sunbury officers say the enforcement starts today and will continue through June 7 on all city streets and other roadways in the City of Sunbury.

Sunbury Police say they will be conducting seat belt and impaired driving enforcement simultaneously, as part of the 2020 May/June ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign.