MIS-C links COVID-19 to inflammatory condition in children

Childhood illness linked to COVID-19 found in PA, not yet in the Valley

HARRISBURG – There have been reports about a possible connection between COVID-19 and an inflammatory condition found in children, which the CDC has now defined as Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, says now that the case definition has been released, the department will be working with hospitals, particularly children’s hospitals, on reporting any cases of the condition through their data system, “With some phone calls that we’ve made before that reporting starts, we have learned that there are cases of MIS-C in Pennsylvania. We don’t know the details yet, until that in-depth reporting that will be done through our information system.

Locally, Geisinger President & CEO, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, says MIS-C has been compared to another rare childhood condition called Kawasaki Disease, because it shares some of the same symptoms, “We have not seen it thus far, but obviously are closely monitoring. Our pediatric experts are in contact with their colleagues throughout the country as far as what has been shown to work, or what are the right ways to approach, and how are these kids presenting. Our antennae, let’s say, are totally up on this one.”

You can hear the full remarks from both Dr. Levine and Dr. Ryu on WKOK’s podcast page and also at wkok.com/CORONAVIRUS.