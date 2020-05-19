NASCAR Pocono Governor Wolf ‘Maybe,’ AP PA Headlines, Features

AP PA Headlines 5/19/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans. Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf’s strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation.

But Wolf said that if Monroe County moves to yellow before the races, then NASCAR may hold the races June 27 and 28 as long as there are no spectators present and guidelines are followed to keep competitors safe. NASCAR resumed its Cup Series schedule Sunday at Darlington, South Carolina, without fans.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaching, Gov. Tom Wolf is questioning the wisdom of beach-going, even as governors in other states reopen their beaches despite worries that the coronavirus outbreak could surge again. Beaches up and down the East Coast will be open this weekend, albeit with social-distance guidance coming from state and local officials.

Wolf, however, took a dim view Monday of beach-going while the virus is spreading. He said he wouldn’t go to the beach and that he’s not sure why the governors of Maryland and New Jersey opened their beaches. Governors in New York and Delaware are also reopening beaches.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s once-delayed spring primary in about two weeks will feature legislative and congressional races, a first run for some new paper-record voting systems and the first use of newly legalized mail-in ballots. Voter registration was ending Monday for the June 2 primary. The latest figures show Pennsylvanians embracing a new vote-by-mail system.

More than 1 million Pennsylvania voters have requested mail-in ballots, including 700,000 Democrats and 310,000 Republicans. Those who vote in person will see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of social distancing guidelines and fewer polling places. State election officials are urging people to check online to see whether their precincts have been moved or consolidated.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia are filing a notice of intent to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to require two other states to implement plans to cut pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed the notice of intent Monday.

It was filed with District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine. They say the EPA has failed to require Pennsylvania and New York to develop plans to achieve 2025 restoration goals as required by an agreement by states in the bay’s watershed. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler says the agency believes the claim has no merit.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Neil Cavuto urged the network’s viewers not to follow President Donald Trump’s example and take an anti-malaria drug as a protection against the coronavirus. Trump had revealed at a news conference that he had been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off the virus, despite the warnings of medical researchers that it has potentially fatal side effects. Cavuto, who has multiple sclerosis and other health issues, says people in vulnerable health should not follow the president’s example. Trump complained on Twitter Monday night that Fox News “is no longer the same.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s White House doctor says he and Trump had “numerous discussions” about the evidence for and against the president taking hydroxychloroquine before they concluded that the potential benefit from taking the malaria drug outweighed the relative risks. That’s the word from Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley in a statement Monday night after Trump revealed earlier in the day that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half to protect against the new coronavirus. The drug has not been proven for fighting COVID-19.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells reporters “we will not be holding a virtual convention.” The statement came Monday during a conference call with reporters and appears to be a line in the sand about the Republican National Convention scheduled for late August in Charlotte, North Carolina. Democrats had to move their convention from July to August amid the coronavirus outbreak. There’s still uncertainty about whether Democrats will gather in person. McDaniel cautioned on the call that it’s too soon to know exactly what a Republican convention will look like. But she appears to expect at least some in-person aspect.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he’s given up trying to push through any more statewide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus because he thinks rival Republicans emboldened by a state Supreme Court decision erasing his stay-at-home order would never allow any. Minutes after his administration scrapped plans for a new emergency rule, Evers told reporters during a teleconference that drafting rules would be a waste of time given the GOP opposition. His stance leaves local health officials on their own as they wrestle with whether and how to maintain social distancing mandates.

Wisconsin is one of several states where governors have run into resistance from GOP legislators over coronavirus restrictions. Democratic governors in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Louisiana have faced a mix of legislation and lawsuits designed to curtail their power. And Wisconsin’s conservative-leaning state Supreme Court completely erased Evers’ stay-at-home order last week. The decision threw the state into chaos. Some bars and restaurants opened immediately while a handful of county officials issued their own stay-at-home orders. Now, the state has a confusing patchwork of regulations that vary from county to county.

HONG KONG (AP) — We’d ALL scream for this ice cream. That’s because it tastes — like tear gas. It’s sold at a Hong Kong ice cream shop that makes it out of black peppercorns. And far from being a cool treat, it’s to remind people of the tear gas police have fired at protesters during months of demonstrations. One customer who has had a taste of the ice cream and a dose of tear gas says the flavor is spot-on. Anita Wong says eating the tear gas-flavored ice cream is “really pungent and irritating” and makes it hard for her to breathe. The shop owner says the flavor is a show of support for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, which has lost some momentum because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LOUISA, Va. (AP) — Usually it would be demeaning to be called a “melon head” by a police officer. But in this case it wasn’t an insult, rather a description. Authorities in the Virginia town of Louisa say a pair of thieves ripped off a convenience store. Security footage shows both of them stealing items while wearing masks made from hollowed-out watermelons. It didn’t take long for the town’s police department to put out a call asking the public to track down the two “melon heads.” You could say the call for help bore fruit — in that an arrest has been made.

